Robbers, armed with screwdrivers, hit Pinamungajan bakery, flee with P20,000 cash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six men, two of them armed with screwdrivers, robbed a bakery in Barangay Mangoto, Pinamungajan town in southwestern Cebu and fled with P20,000 cash and a cellphone.

Police said that they were still trying to identify the six robbers whose ages were estimated to be between 17 years old and 21 years old.

According to the Pinamungajan Police Station, that the robbery happened at past 4 a.m. on Saturday, November 11.

How the robbers hit bakery

Initial investigation showed that six robbers arrived at the bakery on four motorcycles without plate numbers.

Two of the robbers entered the bakery, which was then manned by a bakery attendant, identified as Fatima Ejera, 28 years old, of neighboring Aloguinsan town in southwestern Cebu and a baker, who was making bread at the back of the bakery.

Two of the six young men, who arrived on motorcycles, entered the bakery and announced a holdup.

Police said that Ejero managed to shout for help but the neighbors got scared when they saw the four men outside the store.

The baker said that he did not hear the shout for help because the machine in making bread was really loud at the back of the bakery.

Robbers armed with screwdrivers

The two robbers that went inside, threatened Ejera with a screw driver and forced her to give them the P20,000, which were the sales in the past few days of the bakery.

Police said that the owner of the bakery failed to get the cash sales in the past few days and so it reached P20,000.

Aside from that, the robbers also took the cellphone of the store attendant, which was worth P5,000.

Fled with P20,000 cash, cellphone

After taking the money and the cellphone, the robbers then fled on their motorcycles. It was only then that a neighbor went to the bakery to find out what happened.

When asked if the robbers were professionals, the Pinamungajan Police Station said that these were new robbers who were amateurs or it seemed like they were still learning the ropes.

As can be gleaned from what the store attendant told them that the two men were at first hesitant to enter the bakery.

Authorities as of this morning still do not know the identities of the robbers and they continue to investigate and find leads that might led them to arrest the perpetrators.

Pinamungajan is a second class municipality located to be at least 70 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

