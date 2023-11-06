Suspected robber breaks leg trying to escape with loot, gets arrested
Cebu City Police say suspect jumped from a two-story house window into a riverbank after stealing a box full of jewelry
CEBU CITY, Philippines — An armed suspected robber was arrested at a riverbank after he broke his leg when he jumped from a two-story house to escape since he had already gotten what he wanted — a box full of jewelry.
The robbery happened in Tuscania Garden, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.
The suspect was identified as Marlon Ponsica of Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.
What time suspected robber hits house
Ponsica robbed the house at past 8 a.m. today, November 6.
Ponsica, who had a bag and a gun, a .45 caliber pistol, entered a house in the area and later found the box full of jewelry.
To escape unnoticed, he jumped from the two-story house into a riverbank.
Broken leg, pierced leg
Unfortunately, he landed hard and broke his leg. He also got wounded in the leg after he was pierced by a broken bamboo that he fell on.
So when Guadalupe policemen were called, they caught the suspect lying helplessly at the riverbank.
.45 caliber pistol seized
They confiscated from the suspect, a backpack, the box of jewelry, a .45 caliber pistol and some cash.
They brought the suspect to the hospital where he was admitted and his broken leg being treated.
Police are readying charges of robbery against the suspect.
