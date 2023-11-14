Nation Paints improves to 5-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Nation Paints cruised to its fifth straight win while remaining unbeaten in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup 2023 last Sunday, November 12 at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

This after Nation Paints defeated Permacoat, 79-69, to remain on top of the team standings.

Anthony Bajenting erupted for a huge double-double game of 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal.

John Therese Buhawe also had a double-double outing for Nation Paints with 12 points and 13 boards, while Zach Elisha Go added 14 points in their lopsided win.

Ferdinand Tiro spoiled his own double-double game of 20 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. His teammate Justin Aspacio, Richard Badayos, and Miggy Aparri scored 15, 13, and 10 points, in their losing efforts.

Permacoat now has a 2-3 (win-loss) card to put them at the No. 3 spot in the team standings.

Knoxout downs Virtuoso

Meanwhile, Knoxout eked out a hard-earned victory against Virtuoso, 90-85, in the other game.

The win improved Knoxout’s record to 3W-2L, while inflicting Virtuoso’s fourth loss in five games to put the latter at the bottom of the team standings.

Darren Morandante had a double-double game of 23 points with 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals, and one block for Knoxout.

Duane Anino added 18 and Kurt Damandaman had 14 points for the winning squad.

Mark Paradero scored 24 points, while Michael Judilla and Criz Matunog each had 20 points in Virtuoso’s loss.

Titan beats Konstruct

Lastly, Titan edged Konstruct, 82-73, behind Kimboy Marilao and Pido Sanchez’s 20-point performances.

Marilao added 12 rebounds, while Sanchez tallied five steals in their team’s win.

Konstruct’s Dexsel Caadan scored 21 points with nine rebounds in their loss.

Titan also have a 3-2 (win-loss) slate to tie their record with Knoxout at the No. 2 spot in the team standings after Sunday’s games.

