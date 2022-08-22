Boysen advances to finals; Buildrite forces rubbermatch

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Boysen Paints made it to the finals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Corporate Cup after scoring a 52-41 victory over Unitec Pipes last Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Paref Springdale gymnasium.

Chester Hinagdanan had 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals for Boysen, who will face the winner of the other semis pairing between Buildrite and AEG Building Prints.

Buildrite forced a rubbermatch in their semis encounter after it defeated the twice-to-beat AEG, 48-41, also on Sunday.

Criz Matunog and Migz Appari added 8 points apiece for Boysen Paints.

Ferdinand Tiro scored 12 points for Unitec Pipes, whose stint ends in the semis.

Jonas Panerio, meanwhile, topscored for Buildrite with 15 points to go with six rebounds, one steal, and a block.

Dexsel Caadan and Arbinson Gabison both scored 12 points but their efforts weren’t enough to eliminate Buildrite.

Buildrite and AEG will meet in a do-or-die showdown on August 28, 2022.

/bmjo

