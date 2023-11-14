Mandaue police prepares for Christmas season

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will strengthen its police visibility in different areas of the city as one of the preparations for the upcoming yuletide season.

MCPO Director Colonel Maribel Getigan said that as Christmas is fast approaching, cases of theft are expected to increase.

There is also a possibility that the supply of illegal drugs will increase during those times, she said.

With this, Getigan said that more police personnel will be deployed in different areas of the city especially malls and other areas of convergence.

The city director said that the visible presence of officers can prevent any bad plans.

Working hard

Just like the last Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and “Kalag-Kalag”, they hope that no crime incident will be recorded during the holiday season.

However, she said that all the city’s six police stations are doing their part and are regularly conducting patrolling and roving, especially in the areas considered crime-prone.

Aside from police personnel working on the field, admin officers also spend a few hours on the streets, conducting foot patrol.

MCPO has 689 personnel.

“Sana ang zero crime incident natin for how many days, masustain natin pero it does not mean na wala talaga’ng mangyayari kasi along the way hindi natin alam. What is important is that we in the PNP are working smart for the benefits of the Mandauehanon, we are working hard, and are doing our best,” said Getigan.

