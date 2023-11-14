The Bellevue Resort’s Christmas tree lighting is a season of light and joy

The Bellevue Resort, a gem in the heart of the pristine Panglao Island, Bohol, lit its symbolic Christmas tree on November 8, 2023. This event signified the start of the festive season and shone as a beacon of hope and community spirit.

In a radiant ceremony that was echoed simultaneously at The Bellevue Manila, B Hotel Alabang, and B Hotel Quezon City, The Bellevue Resort was at its brightest as the property lit up a Christmas tree that lights up the resort’s lobby. The event is special as it is the start of the most wonderful of the year when everything is bright and merry, and the essence of community and sharing makes more sense.

A Symbol of Hope and Togetherness

According to Resort Manager Andrew Fernandes, the core of the celebration lies a profound significance. “The tree lighting ceremony symbolizes the coming of the Christmas season,” Fernandes shared, emphasizing the deeper meaning behind this annual event. “The lights represent hope, a sentiment deeply ingrained in our resort’s ethos. It’s a reminder that our guests’ stays support our community-focused activities.”

A Celebration with a Difference

This year’s event distinguished itself by inviting a broader audience to partake in the festivities. “In its third year running simultaneously with other Bellevue properties, we aimed to infuse the celebration with even more light and positive energy, setting an optimistic tone for 2024,” Fernandes revealed, highlighting the uniqueness of this year’s celebration. The Filipino-themed decorations echoed the local culture, bringing a touch of authenticity to the Yuletide spirit.

Beyond Festivities: A Commitment to Social Responsibility

In line with the resort’s CSR initiatives, the Bellevue staff extended their festive cheer to the Specialized Training and Education for Pilipino Students (STEPS) Foundation. Giving to the children of STEPS symbolizes the resort’s commitment to uplifting the community. This act of generosity complements a recent accolade, the ASEAN Green Standard Hotel Award, recognizing its dedication to environmental sustainability.

Exclusive Promotions for a Memorable Holiday

The Bellevue Resort offers exclusive holiday promos and packages, adding more reasons for guests to celebrate. “We’re excited about our ‘Tis the Season’ offer and various food and beverage packages, perfect for holiday gatherings,” Fernandes said. These offers are part of the resort’s strategy to support its CSR programs, ensuring guests’ experiences contribute to positive community impacts.

A Season of Joyful Giving and Celebration

As the Christmas lights twinkle at The Bellevue Resort, they illuminate more than just the property; they light up hearts with hope and joy. This event marks the beginning of the holiday season and reinforces the resort’s dedication to community welfare and environmental responsibility.

In inviting everyone to partake in its holiday celebrations, The Bellevue Resort sets a precedent for a festive season that is not only joyous but also meaningful. With each stay, guests contribute to a larger cause, making their holiday experience at The Bellevue Resort not just a getaway but a part of a heartwarming story of giving, hope, and sustainable celebration.

For more information, email info@thebellevuebohol.com or visit www.thebellevuebohol.com.

