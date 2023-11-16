Kadiwa sa NIA launched in Cebu City to promote local farm produce

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Freshly picked farm produce are currently on display at the Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City.

Called “Kadiwa sa NIA,” the display of fruits and vegetables that were recently harvested from local farms was meant to help promote the local industry and foster agricultural sustainability and community support.

“We are working together for the successful implementation [of this event] aimed in bringing together and closer to quality, safe, nutritious, and affordable food [to the people],” Engineer Maritez Soria, Division Manager of Bohol-Cebu-Siquijor Irrigation Management Office (BCS IMO) NIA VII, said in a speech that she delivered during the Kadiwa’s opening program.

“Kadiwa sa NIA” was opened on Thursday, Nov. 16, and will continue until Friday, Nov. 17. This was made in collaboration with the Cebu City government and Cebu Island Confederation of Irrigators Inc.

Soria said the goal of the event was “to revive the spirit of unity and cooperation” within the community to strengthen the agricultural sector across the country and make affordable fruits and vegetables accessible to the buyers.

Over 30 farmers and irrigators joined ‘Kadiwa sa NIA.’

Hilario Caparida, president of Cebu City Hillyland Irrigators Federation Inc., said he was grateful for the initiative because this would provide a direct selling platform to farmers.

“Before aning kadiwa, naa mi sa carbon, direkta mi sa Carbon, dili ingon nga kanunay kay naa man gud mga middleman didto,” Caparida said.

However, Capirada said that help to the farmers should not only be limited to providing them with a vending area.

As a long-term plan, the national government should investment on establishing more irrigation system and opening more farm-to-market roads to facilitate the easy transport of farm goods.

Capirada said that doing so would help farmers save on transportation and delivery cost. Thus, they will already be able to sell their products at a more affordable price.

“Dako kaayo na kahigayunan ka namong mga farmers makadirekta mi ug deliver diri sa merkado,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Kadiwa agri-fishery fair at Lapu-Lapu City Hall grounds

Kadiwa sa Pasko at DA-7: P25/kilo rice, affordable fresh produce sold to Cebuanos

LOOK: Bongbong Marcos graces launch of ‘Kadiwa ng Pangulo’ in Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP