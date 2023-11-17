LOOK: De Lima reunites with 91-year-old mother in a Cam Sur hospital

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Leila de Lima finally reunites with her 91-year-old mother Norma in their home province of Camarines Sur on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The visit took place after Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Monday allowed de Lima to post a P300,000 bail for her remaining drug case.

The court also allowed her co-accused, former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Jesus Bucayu, and her aides Ronnie Dayan, Joenel Sanchez and Jad Dera, to post bail.

De Lima had been acquitted in two out of three drug cases.

She spent almost seven years in detainment in Camp Crame.

She was jailed in 2017.

RELATED STORIES

Leila de Lima released from Camp Crame: ‘Sweet, sweet freedom’

Former VP Robredo hails grant of De Lima’s bail, says charges were baseless

Leila de Lima acquitted in 2nd drug case

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP