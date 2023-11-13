Former VP Robredo hails grant of De Lima’s bail, says charges were baseless

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said that the grant of bail to detained former senator Leila de Lima proves that the drug charges filed against her were baseless.

“Pinatutunayang muli ngayon na walang basehan ang mga paratang laban kay Senator Leila,” said Robredo in a statement.

(It proves that the allegations against Senator Leila de Lima are baseless.)

“Ang lahat ng mga paninira at panggigipit na naranasan niya sa loob ng halos pitong taon ay bunga ng kaniyang pangangahas na tumindig para sa tama—para sa ating mga kababayan,” Robredo added.

(All the defamation and harassment she has experienced for almost seven years result from her standing up for what is right—for our countrymen.)

Robredo said that De Lima has been a source of inspiration, adding that her courage and faith lent many people “the resolve to continue fighting the good fight, to speak truth to power, and to keep believing that the Filipino people deserve so much more.“

“Masaya ako na sa wakas ay namayani ang hustisya at makakapiling na natin nang malaya si Sen Leila. Tagumpay ito hindi lang para sa kaniya, kundi para sa ating bayan,” she added.

(I am happy that justice has finally prevailed and Sen Leila can be with us freely. This is a victory not only for her but for the people.)

De Lima was allowed to post bail Monday afternoon by the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court for her remaining drug case.

She has been detained since February 24, 2017 — for drug-related charges which her camp said were “trumped up” — just months after launching a Senate inquiry into then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.

