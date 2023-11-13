Leila de Lima released from Camp Crame: ‘Sweet, sweet freedom’

MANILA, Philippines — After nearly seven years of being detained in the custodial facility of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, former Senator Leila de Lima has finally been released.

This was after she underwent a medical and physical examination.

Before her mandatory examination, de Lima greeted media members around 4:30 p.m. as she inched closer to her freedom.

“After six years, eight months, and 24 days, sweet, sweet freedom. Thank you, Lord,” de Lima said.

The Muntinlupa court allowed de Lima to post bail earlier Monday, according to her lawyer, Boni Tacardon.

Based on previous reports, the former senator was arrested in 2017 for drug allegations. De Lima maintained her innocence and repeatedly denied the accusations against her.

Three drug charges have been filed against de Lima, and she has already been cleared from two out of the three cases filed against her.

She was first acquitted in February 2021 after one of the three cases filed against her was junked by the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 205.

Last May 12, the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 likewise cleared both de Lima and former aide Ronnie Dayan on charges related to the illegal drug trade.

