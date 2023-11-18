PDEA-7 to focus on distribution of shabu, ecstasy during Christmas and Sinulog celebrations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) is implementing a heightened monitoring against the proliferation of illegal drugs, particularly shabu and ecstasy, as a preparation for the Christmas season and Sinulog Festival in January 2024.

According to Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, they wanted to prevent an increase in illegal drug activities during festive celebrations.

Based on experience, Alcantara said the demand for illegal drugs increase during the holiday season as people receive their bonuses.

“Gina-anticipate gyud ni nato nga basin naay increase gamay in the demand of dangerous drugs especially Pasko na, moabot ang mga bonus, naa juy kwarta ang mga tawo. Naay daghang opportunities to earn money ba,” Alcantara said.

“So heightened karon ang atong monitoring sa atong teams, dili lang diri sa Cebu province but even in other provinces nga covered nato. So ongoing heightened ang atong mga monitoring sa mga shipment, possible nga pag-abot ug pag-distribute sa mga dangerous drugs,” she added.

Preferred drugs

Citing data from previous years, Alcantara said that more people look for shabu and ecstasy in the months of December and January.

Shabu is the most preferred drug because it was cheaper and readily available. Those who can afford would opt for ecstasy that is sold between P1, 500 to P1, 700 per pill.

Alcantara said that ecstasy is commonly used during rave parties attended by those with money.

“We are also monitoring basin naay mga rave parties. Naay mga daghang activities nga kalingawan nga ang clientele kaning mga datu. So isa pud na sa atong gi-monitor kay possible pud motaas ang demand or ecstasy,” she said.

Moreover, they are also in the process of verifying reports on the recent transport of ecstasy to Cebu City.

Security networks

In order to deter the proliferation of illegal drugs, Alacantara said that they have formed a partnership with the security networks of bars and entertainment establishments in the city for them to enforce their drug-free workplace program.

Under the program, employees are made aware of the ill effects of illegal drugs use. They are also made to understand of the need to keep their workplace drug-free.

In addition, PDEA-7 will also continue to monitor and provide assistance in large gatherings. They deploy their personnel and canines to help detect the presence of illegal drugs.

This is done as part of the protocols being adopted by the event organizers.

Alacantara said that the active participation of businesses and the community has greatly helped them in their relentless anti-illegal drugs campaign.

