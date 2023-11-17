Shabu worth P40k seized from two jobless men in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 17,2023 - 04:02 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Shabu worth P40,000 were seized from two jobless men during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Police said shabu, weighing 6 grams and with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P40,000 was found in the possession of the two suspects who are now in jail.

Operatives conducted the anti-illegal drugs operation along Singson Road in Barangay Guadalupe at around 10:10 p.m.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of illegal drugs particularly shabu and the arrest of two individuals.

Police apprehended 35-year-old Josephus Ypil Bun-an alias “Tambok,” jobless and a resident of Unit 2 Oprra in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the other arrested person was identified as 43-year-old Rene Caingles Villarin alias “Eboy,” also jobless and a resident of R. Duterte Street Banawa in Barangay Guadalupe.

According to the police report, the arrested persons are described as street-level individuals (SLI).

Personnel of the Guadalupe Police Station seized from Bun-an a total of 8 pieces of sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu.

They also recovered one plastic sachet of suspected shabu from Villarin.

The operation was conducted by personnel from the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU).

As of this writing, both persons are detained at the custodial facility of the Guadalupe Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.

The report revealed that Bun-an will be facing charges of possession and selling of illegal drugs or shabu while charges of possession of illegal drugs will be filed against Villarin.

Shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride is the most common illegal drug sold on the streets not only in Cebu but also in other parts of the country.

RELATED STORIES:

Construction worker caught with P34,000 worth of shabu in Cebu City

Police officer, disguised as poseur buyer, killed during buy-bust in Cebu City

E-bike driver caught with P6.8M worth of shabu in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP