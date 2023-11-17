Construction worker caught with P34,000 worth of shabu in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A construction worker will be spending time in jail after he was caught by police with P34,000 worth of suspected shabu and a firearm in Upper Yati, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City on Thursday evening, November 16, 2023.

The arrested person was identified as 38-year-old Rodolfo Palomero Mayola alias “Jong,” a resident of the barangay.

Mayola was arrested after personnel from the Labangon Police Station responded to an armed person alarm in the barangay at around 9:20 p.m.

Officers from the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) immediately responded to the alarm and headed to the barangay where the subject was residing.

Operatives seized from Mayola various pieces of evidence including a total of 9 small plastic sachets containing suspected shabu.

The sachets of illegal drugs weighed 5 grams and had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P34,000.

The seized illegal drugs will be turned over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory Office for examination, stated the police report.

Mayola was also found to be in possession of one .380 caliber pistol, one magazine, 4 pieces of live ammunition, and P200 cash.

As of this writing, the alleged suspect is detained at the custodial facility of the Labangon Police Station while police are preparing for the filing of charges against him.

The police report showed that he will be facing charges of possession of illegal firearms and violation of the Commission on Election (Comelec) gun ban.

He will also be charged with possession of illegal drugs in relation to the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO).

