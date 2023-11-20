Catriona Gray on Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe journey: A Beautiful Comeback

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Michelle Dee may have fallen short in her dream of bringing home another Miss Universe win for the country.

Still, she has impressed her fellow queen, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Gray, who was one of the main hosts during the coronation night for this year’s Miss Universe in El Salvador, posted on her Instagram account her amazing experience to be part of this momentous event again.

“That’s a wrap on the 72nd @missuniverse Live from El Salvador! Welcome to the new Queen @sheynnispalacios_of from Nicaragua 🇳🇮 👑✨🫶🏽🤍,” reads part of her caption.

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua was hailed as the winner of this year’s Miss Universe pageant.

While she thanked all those who made her experience worthwhile, she ended her lengthy caption by giving praise to the Philippines’ bet, Michelle Dee.

Catriona said that Michelle’s comeback story is something she knows so well.

“Lastly to our pride, @michelledee 🇵🇭 thank you for the fight. Yours is a comeback story that I know well, and so it’s with certainty that I can say, never denied only redirected. Whatever you choose to pursue, we’re all right behind you! Mabuhay ka! 🇵🇭,” said Catriona.

Michelle was able to make it to the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant.

This year Michelle brought so many surprises to the international stage that surely made a mark in the hearts of the Filipinos and all the pageant fans around the world.

