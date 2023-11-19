Cebuano netizens react: Michelle Dee deserves to be in the top 5 of Miss Universe 2023

CONSOLACION, Philippines – In the thrilling premiere of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, the Philippines’ representative, Michelle Dee, captured hearts with her grace, poise, and undeniable charm. However, the anticipated announcement of the Top 5 left many Filipinos surprised and voicing their unwavering support for Michelle, expressing a collective sentiment that she deserved a spot among the finalists.

READ: Michelle Dee among top 3 picks in Miss Universe 2023 by global pageant observers

Despite Michelle’s remarkable presence and outstanding performance throughout the preliminaries and until the day of the competition, the revelation of the Top 5 during the pageant’s final moments did not include her name. The exclusion left many fans and supporters disheartened, prompting an outpouring of admiration and messages on social media platforms, affirming their belief that Michelle deserved a spot among the top finalists.

READ: Michelle Dee is in the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023

This sentiment has also came from Cebuano netizens, fans and audiences who have watched the live updates via online.

CDN Digital then asked Cebuano netizens what their thoughts are on the results, which left our nation’s representative being left out of the Top 5 spot.





Some of our fellow ka-Siloys shared their thoughts on how Michelle had brought up a large “arsenal” in her sleeves. With her authentic advocacy for Autism Awareness and her overall performance, Michelle has truly captured the hearts of Cebuanos and Filipinos nationwide.

READ: Michelle Dee: How she made Miss Universe journey as show-stopping fashionista

Despite Michelle’s remarkable presence and outstanding performance throughout the competition, the revelation of the Top 5 during the pageant’s final moments did not include her name. The exclusion left many fans and supporters disheartened, prompting an outpouring of admiration and messages on social media platforms, affirming their belief that Michelle deserved a spot among the top finalists.

Filipinos took to their Facebook accounts in expressing their pride in Michelle’s representation and commending her for showcasing the essence of beauty, resilience, and grace on the global stage. Netizens emphasized her impressive journey, citing her dedication, charisma, and the positive impact she made not just within the competition but also within the hearts of those supporting her back home.

READ: Miss Universe preliminaries: Michelle Marquez Dee, ‘Filipinas!’

Amid the bittersweet moment of not securing a spot in the Top 5, the overwhelming sentiment across the Philippines remains one of immense pride and unwavering support for Michelle Dee. Her journey in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant has undoubtedly left an indelible mark, inspiring countless individuals and affirming her as a symbol of beauty, grace, and resilience for Filipinos and supporters worldwide.

ALSO READ: Thailand, Australia, Nicaragua Top 3 ng Miss Universe 2023

As the curtains close on this year’s Miss Universe pageant with Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua hailed as the winner, Michelle Dee’s legacy continues to resonate, leaving an enduring impact and serving as an inspiration for aspiring beauty queens and individuals striving to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination and grace under pressure.

While the crown might have eluded her this time, Michelle’s presence and grace have undoubtedly etched a lasting impression, earning her a place in the hearts of many and solidifying her as an embodiment of beauty and strength.