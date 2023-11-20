Cesafi: Don Bosco logs fourth straight win 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school football defending champions Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves clinched their fourth straight win by beating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 3-0, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the USC Talamban campus pitch.

The Greywolves cemented their hold of the top spot in the high school team standings with an immaculate 4-0 (win-loss) record.

Don Bosco now has nine points and already have 16 goals this season, including the three scored on Sunday.

USC’s Austin Aleo contributed to DBTC’s lopsided win after his accidental own goal at the third minute of the match.

The Greywolves scored two more goals courtesy of Edgar Paredes in the 25th minute and Joseph Garces in the 72nd minute.

USC remained at third in the standings with two draws and two defeats.

USPF, USJ-R draw

Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers logged another draw in the men’s division.

This time USJ-R settled for a 1-1 draw against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

It can be recalled that last Saturday, USPF settled for a 2-2 draw against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

USPF’s Robert Aguilar scored the first goal in the first half.

Cyrus Paca scored the equalizer in the 78th minute to end the match.

The Panthers remained at fourth place after the draw with five points from one win, three draws, and two losses.

On the other hand, the Jaguars remained on top of the men’s division standings with two wins and three draws worth nine points.

