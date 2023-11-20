Villa, 13 years old, bags SUGBU bowling tourney title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Michael John “MJ” Villa showcased his potential on the lanes anew after ruling the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout Tournament on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 13-year-old Villa, a student from Marigondon National High School, finished the four-game series with an impressive 780 pinfalls, including his handicap points.

This isn’t the first time Villa topped this regular tournament from SUGBU as he topped its October edition.

Villa started his campaign with a 207-pinfall game, while he ended the fourth and final round with a 209-pinfall outing.

The win secured Villa a slot in the “Bowler of the Month” tournament slated later this month.

Placing second was senior bowler Lemuel Paquibut with 770 pinfalls.

Paquibut impressively scored 259 pinfalls in the fourth round, but wasn’t enough to win him the title.

Fellow senior kegler Chris Ramil rounded off the top three of the SUGBU Bowling Shootout tournament with his 759 pinfall performance. Ramil’s best game was also in the fourth round with 209 pinfalls.

The fourth to 10th placers last Sunday were Rey Velarde (750), Vivian Padawan (737), Tony Calo (733), Rene Ceniza (731), Orly Enoveso (712), Luke Bolongan (711), and Dory Enoveso (693), respectively.

