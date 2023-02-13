UC upsets USC to bag men’s open crown of Thirsty Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters football squad upset the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 3-2, to clinch the men’s open title of the recently concluded Thirsty Football Cup on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center pitch.

The Webmasters won via penalty shootout against the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) college division football champion USC.

Jim Travina emerged as the men’s open “Golden Ball” awardee for UC, which finished second runners-up in last year’s Cesafi football tournament.

UC advanced to the quarterfinals after ranking No. 2 in Group 3 with seven points, while USC was ahead of them in the same group with eight points.

UC defeated Los Amigos, 1-0, in the quarterfinals, and edged JR Impas FC Team B, 3-2, via a penalty shootout in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors defeated Alegria FC, 1-0, and PCY FT, 1-0, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to book a finals match against UC.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco A and Don Bosco C ruled the boys-19 and boys-17 categories, respectively.

Don Bosco A outgunned USC B, 3-2, via a penalty shootout in their finals match of the boys 19 category.

Edgar Paredes III was named the “Golden Ball” awardee.

Before that, Don Bosco A capped off their Group 1 campaign with a near perfect 10 points while USC B also had 10 points.

Don Bosco C, meanwhile, beat Golden Harvest FC, 3-1, via penalty shootout to rule the boys 17 category with Marco Amazona named the “Golden Ball” awardee.

A total of 222 teams vied in the three-day football tournament, which featured 13 categories.

