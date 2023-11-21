Virgen de Regla fiesta: 10,000 join foot procession

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Around 10,000 devotees of the miraculous image of the Nuestra Señora Virgen de Regla have joined the solemn foot procession on Monday afternoon, November 20, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), also described the activity as ‘generally peaceful.’

The solemn procession for the fiesta of Virgen de Regla started at around 4 p.m., which was in line with the annual Fiesta Celebration of the miraculous image.

From the Virgen dela Regla National Shrine, the procession passed at S. Osmeña St., turn left to G.Y. dela Cerna St., turn left at the Mantawe road, turn right at Ompad St., turn left at B.M. Dimataga St., turn left at P. Rodriguez St., turn left at Lopez Jaena St. then return at the VDR Parish.

These roads were closed to motorists during the entire duration of the fiesta activity.

Torres also said that they would be deploying more than 700 police personnel from yesterday until today, November 21, to secure the fiesta celebration of the miraculous image of the Nuestra Señora Virgen dela Regla.

“So ato nang gi-full force atong mga personnel,” Torres said.

(So our personnel are on full force.)

He said that currently, the LCPO is on full alert status for the celebration.

This year’s fiesta celebration carries a theme “Maria, kauban sa paglawig sa BEC ngadto sa sinudohanong simbahan.”

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma celebrated a pontifical mass at 10 a.m. for the fiesta celebration for the Virgen de Regla.

/bmjo

