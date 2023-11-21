Koreans nabbed in Lapu-Lapu for human trafficking 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Two Korean nationals were arrested by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO) for human trafficking.

The Koreans were identified as Tae Young Han, 51 years old, and Yunyeong Kim, 28 years old. They have been staying in the country since September this year. They do not have an employment permit and are using a tourist visa.

They were arrested on Sunday, Nov. 19, in an operation conducted in a condo unit in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City. They were caught broadcasting when they were arrested.

How arrested Koreans operated

The Korean nationals allegedly would livestream sexual activities between Korean men and Filipina girls in a Korean mobile application that is available exclusively to its subscribers.

On top of the membership fee, members would also still need to pay a streaming fee if they want to view the live show.

NBI-CEBDO Agent-in-charge Arnel Pura, said that according to the informant, the crew would bring hired girls, including minors, to a unit where the live sexual acts are performed and broadcasted.

Girlfriend testifies against suspect

Pura said that hired girls were aware of the business. However, they were given masks to hide their identity. They are paid P5,000 each.

During the operation, the 19-year-old girlfriend of one of the suspects was rescued and testified against them. Several items used in its online live streaming were also seized.

NBI-CEBDO Senior Agent Atty. Niño Rodriguez said that according to the informant, the live show is scheduled depending on the demand and availability of the subscribers.

Syndicate?

Agent Pura said that they received information that there are also Koreans in Angeles City in Pampanga operating the same business. Moreover, they were also operating in different Southeast Asian countries.

“We were able to access the unit, there was a live play of sexual activities same with this group in Thailand, Timor Leste. It’s like they are sharing. The syndicate is in Korea, the satellite offices are operating in different Southeast Asian countries,” said Pura.

The Korean nationals are set to undergo inquest proceedings on Tuesday afternoon. They will be charged with qualified trafficking in persons under section 4 of republic act 1182 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022.

