Cebuana Raki Vega shines in the opening of World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In the enchanting world of Hong Kong Disneyland, Cebuana singer Raki Vega shines as a musical enchantress.

As part of the Royal Arendellian Troubadours, Vega played a key role in the Grand Opening Ceremony of the World of Frozen.

World of Frozen highlights the beautiful kingdom of Arendelle where sisters Anna and Elsa live.

In the video she shared on her Facebook account, Vega showed her prowess in singing some of the famous songs from the soundtrack of the movies Frozen and Frozen II.

For 13 magical years, Vega has been part of the Hong Kong Disneyland family.

Her contributions have been nothing short of extraordinary, especially for her Cebuano fans.

It can be remembered that Vega was one of the recipients of the Walt Disney Legacy Award last year.

An honor reserved for those who embody the principles of Dream, Create, and Inspire within Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

Beyond the stage, Vega, a proud Cebuana, stands as a source of pride for the Philippines.

Her journey from Cebu to Disney shows that with passion, dedication, and a touch of Disney magic, dreams can become reality.

