Cebuana Raki Vega wins Walt Disney Legacy Award

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana singer Raki Vega will receive the coveted Walt Disney Legacy Award for her outstanding contributions to Disney.

The honor is granted to Imagineers, Cast Members, and Crew Members of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products (DPEP) who best meet the three criteria of Dream, Create, and Inspire.

The initiative fosters a sense of cohesion and unity by allowing Cast, Crew, and Imagineers to nominate the best performers they work with on a daily basis, regardless of distance or industry.

READ: ‘Golden Mickeys’ singer from Cebu loves HK gig

Vega received the honor on September 23 in a surprise announcement and on October 14, 2022, at Hong Kong Disneyland during a courtesy call.

The award comes with a lovely plaque, a framed diploma with a photograph of Walt Disney, balloons, a letter from the Legacy committee, a distinctive blue nametag, and an exclusive Legacy pin worn by recipients of the Walt Disney Legacy Award.

With the help of the pin, past and present Legacy Award winners who have given their all for the benefit of the Guests, their fellow Cast members, and the Company can continue to be recognized.

Vega has spent 13 years working for HKDL, where she uses her daily dose of magic to express her God-given ability for singing and performing.

The cast members nominate one another for the Walt Disney Legacy Award, which is given every two years during a specified time of the year. Only 1% of the Disney cast members worldwide have been given this distinguished honor.

The Walt Disney Legacy Award winners will be recognized during a culminating dinner on March 30, 2023, in the Cinderella Ballroom of the Hong Kong Disney Hotel.

READ: Beauty queens turn into real-life Disney princesses

Vega expressed her thanks for receiving this once-in-a-lifetime honor and promised to keep on dreaming, creating, and inspiring because of it.

In addition to herself, Vega claims that her beloved hometown Cebu and the Philippines as a whole are represented by the original Philip Rodriguez Terno/Filipiniana that she will be sporting to the dinner. She won’t have worn his design before.

Raki Vega is the crystal-clear voice behind the original Cebu Daily News jingle./rcg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP