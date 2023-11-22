Shooting: Police check CCTV footage to identity suspects in bakery shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here will be checking CCTV footage to identify the suspects in the bakery shooting incident in Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City early Wednesday morning, November 22, 2023.

Two persons riding a motorcycle can be seen in closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage driving by a local bakery located in Upper I. Tabura Street, Barangay Poblacion Pardo.

As they passed by the bakery, the backrider pulled out an unknown caliber firearm and fired two shots at the glass display case of the establishment.

Also seen in the video is an individual standing near the entrance of the bakery who scampered inside when the suspects started shooting.

In response to this incident, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that they will be checking the CCTV footage in order to determine the identities of the riding-in-tandem suspects.

Rafter disclosed that they already have a lead on the possible assailants.

“Actually, naay gitan aw pud nga lead pud ang atong mga kapulisan,” she stated.

Before the shooting incident, the bakery was also attacked on Tuesday, November 21, when it was pelted with rocks, according to Rafter.

However, the owners chose not to report it thinking that it was not a big deal.

In order to find out the motive behind the bakery shooting, Rafter said that police personnel would be talking with the owners of the establishment to determine the history of the establishment.

They will also be looking into whether both incidents were related and committed by the same assailants.

Rafter also clarified that based on their investigation, the bakery shooting was not committed by the same suspects as a previous incident in Barangay Kinasang-an on November 15, which led to the death of a police officer.

It can be recalled that Police Corporal Ryan Languid Baculi died in the hands of two suspects while acting as the poseur buyer during a buy-bust operation.

The alleged suspects, Atong Rafole alias “Atong” and Baril Salazar alias “Namol,” escaped from operatives and remain in hiding, as of this writing.

“Giconsider gyud namo ang tanan nga lead before mohatag og mga impormasyon. Kay sa pagkakaron, ongoing pa ang investigation. But definitely, based lang sa atong [investigation], murag dill gyud ni siya case related didto sa previous nga panghitabo.” stated Rafter.

However, she said that they would dig deeper to establish the identities of the individuals responsible for the bakery shooting incident.

After both violent incidents that took place in the bakery, Rafter said that the area where it is located will be considered for police roving in order to monitor all activities in the area and ensure the safety of the residents.

READ:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP