Transport strike did not affect traffic, accessibility of transportation in Cebu City says traffic czar

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The transport strike on Wednesday did not affect the traffic flow and accessibility of transportation vehicles in Cebu City according to the Traffic Management Committee (TMC) head.
Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the TMC head, said that the one-day work stoppage by several Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers and operators had no discernible impact on passenger mobility since a sufficient number of modernized jeepneys continued to operate.
“Wala ta naapektuhan. [Ang] pasabot ana, ready ang siyudad in terms of Public Utility Vehicles nga nagbyahe-an kay daghan man sad nga modernized jeepneys ang nagpadaypn sa pag byahe,” Gealon said in an interview on Wednesday, November 22.
The one-day transport strike was organized by Piston-Cebu.
Gealon added that they also monitored the situation of commuters and found no inconvenience reported during the transport strike.
“Atong gituyok ka ganiha lukop sa syudad, walay nahabilin sa dalan nga matawag nato nga wala kasulod sa eskwelahan or trabahoan [tungod wala kasakay],” he said.
Moreover, Gealon mentioned that in situations requiring additional transit support, the government was able to deploy green buses, particularly during peak hours when the majority of people are commuting back home.
“Atong i-asses ang situation labi na ang mga traffic enforcers mo report sila dinhi [og] standby buses kung kinahanglan,” he said.
Over a hundred drivers and operators in Cebu participated in the nationwide protest against the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.
The Cebu Chapter of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston), however, only organized a one-day transport strike instead of three, as agreed by their national organization in deference to the fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Senora de Regla.
The local Piston group rallied against the Dec. 31 deadline for the application of the consolidation franchise and PUV phaseout.
