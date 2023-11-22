Andrea Brillantes’ 2024 resolution: Be wiser in terms of boys

Andrea Brillantes has declared that her resolution for 2024 is “be brave” and “be wiser in terms of boys”.

The actress, who considers her recent heartbreak as the “highlight” of her 2023, spoke about matters concerning the heart when she was interviewed by TV host Luis Manzano, as seen on the latter’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“So far, anong highlight ng 2023 mo? (So far, what’s the highlight of your 2023?)” Manzano asked, to which she answered, “To be honest, ‘yung (my) heartbreak ko.”

“Honestly, tinitingnan ko itong 2023 as pinakamalas ko sa pag-ibig romantically, pero pinakamaswerte ko rin sa pag-ibig sa fans, sa friends, sa co-stars ko, sa casual viewers ko, sa management ko,” she added, noting that she has been very blessed in other aspects of her life.

(Honestly, I consider 2023 as my most unlucky year in terms of romantic love but it is also my luckiest year in terms of love from fans, friends, co-stars, casual viewers, and my management.)

Andrea Brillantes was further asked what would be her resolution for the coming year, with the actress admitting she was not able to accomplish the previous resolutions she set for herself.

“Enjoy-in na lang ‘yung life talaga; harapin kung anong kailangan harapin in life,” she said. “Be brave and have fun lang siguro; and be smart and be wiser in terms of boys—magiging honest ako.”

(Just enjoy life and bravely face it. Be brave; have fun; be smart; and honestly, be wiser in terms of boys.)

“Talagang lahat sa life kaya ko—mapa-financial problems pa ‘yan, kahit sobrang panget na issue pa ‘yan, lahat ng ibabato niyo, kaya ko, walang problema. Kahit nga ‘yung iba hindi ko iyakan,” she stated. “Pero pag sa pag-ibig, ‘yun ang aking kryptonite. Kryptonite ko siya ever since; do’n ako laging pumapalya.”

(I can face everything in life—may it be financial problems, even the ugliest issues, whatever you throw at me, I can overcome it without crying. But when it comes to love, it’s different. It has been my kryptonite ever since. I always fail in that aspect.)

Andrea Brillantes also enumerated during the interview the qualities she looks for in the next guy she will be romantically involved with.

“Loyal, maalaga, gentleman, marespeto, totoong lalaki—’yun na lang hinihingi ko, a real man,” she told Manzano. “Kasi a real man, I believe, they know how to settle. Alam nila kung paano makuntento sa isa. Gusto ko ng one-woman man.”

(Loyal, caring, gentleman, respectful, a real man—that’s what I want, a real man. Because a real man, I believe, knows how to settle. They know how to be content with one woman. I want a one-woman man.)

“Kumbaga, I don’t want a boy. I want a man. That’s what I need. I need a man…,” she continued. “Hindi ko kailangan ng insecure. Kailangan ko lang ng tunay, buong-buo na lalaki.” (I don’t need someone who’s insecure. What I need is a real man.)

Brillantes’ last public relationship was with basketball player Ricci Rivero. The pair became a couple in April last year, and their breakup was confirmed to the public last June 9.

READ: Ricci Rivero confirms breakup with Andrea Brillantes, appeals to fans to stop creating ‘false accusations’

Meanwhile, Brillantes’ name has been involved in the breakup rumors hounding celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, after insiders alleged that the younger actress had been meeting secretly with the actor.

While the three of them have yet to publicly comment on the matter, eagle-eyed netizens were further intrigued after they noticed that Andrea Brillantes and Bernardo no longer follow each other on Instagram.

