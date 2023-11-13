Ogie Diaz denies starting rumors on Kathniel breakup, Daniel’s link to Andrea Brillantes

Ogie Diaz asserted that he did not initiate speculations of the reported breakup between Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as well as the rumors linking the actor to Andrea Brillantes, with the comedian-talent manager stressing he sincerely hopes that such are not true.

Diaz explained via his latest “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update” vlog on Sunday, Nov. 12, that he merely cited speculations that he heard, underscoring how he had noted several times that these claims were “not confirmed.”

“Ang kinakalat namin ay sana hindi totoo…at laging may ‘hindi pa ito confirmed,” he said. “Ito naman, ‘yung issue dito [sa Kathniel], ‘yan ‘yung mga kumakalat at bali-balita. Hindi naman sa akin unang nagsimula ‘yan.”

(What we were saying is that we hope these rumors are not true, and that these are not confirmed. This issue about Kathniel, this was what has been circulating among showbiz circles. It did not come from me.)

Diaz’s co-host, Mama Loi Villarama, added that only the parties involved can confirm or deny the speculations. He then emphasized that it is normal for couples to have misunderstandings and, sometimes, even take some time off.

“Ako naman, naniniwala ako na si Daniel at Kathryn, sila pa rin naman ang ending,” Diaz stated. “Tulad ng hiling ng mga Kathniel (fans of Bernardo and Padilla) at tulad din ng hiling namin sa mga nakaraan na episode, sana hindi totoo ‘yung mga naglalabasan—na hindi sa akin nagsimula ito. Gusto ko lang linawin.”

(I still believe that Daniel and Kathryn will end up together. Just like Kathniels’ wish and our wish in our previous episodes, I hope the rumors—which, I would like to clarify, didn’t come from me—are not true.)

In Diaz’s prior vlogs, he spoke about the rumors that the power couple have parted ways, and that Padilla and Andrea have allegedly been meeting secretly. Diaz was then criticized by fans of Bernardo and Padilla for supposedly citing unconfirmed information.

While Padilla, Bernardo and Brillantes have yet to publicly comment on the matter, the actor appears to have dismissed the split rumors as he gushed over Bernardo in her recent fashion magazine cover.

