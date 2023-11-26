FACES OF CEBU: Rafael “Rocky” Alcoseba, 38, basketball coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What do you think is the love language of your father?

Is it acts of service? Physical touch? Or words?

For Rafael “Rocky” Alcoseba, son of the late coach and councilor Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba, it was basketball.

Rocky Alcoseba shares his story about growing up with a dad who is very well known in the basketball scene of Cebu.

“I think I was not introduced to basketball. I was born in it since my dad was a basketball coach. I was around it all the time when the Team (M Lhuillier Jewelers) had out-of-town games, the whole family also went and watched the games,” he said.

Rocky Alcoseba’s childhood was filled with family travels to watch basketball games of his dad.

As time passed by, he transitioned from just watching games to coaching, standing beside his father on the court.

Since 2010, Rocky has embraced coaching, deepening his bond with his best friend—his dad—while learning the ropes of the game.

“I never really thought of becoming a coach. For me, It was just a service, a way of giving back to my dad…One time he asked me if I could videos of the games, and cut some video clips for the players to see what they were doing and not doing…so I tried my best to do what he asked of me, and I found it easy, it was not a chore, I was confident, later I realized it was the long car rides, dining table arguments or just random moments, I gained so much knowledge in basketball from him already without me knowing,” he said.

While basketball may be just a sport to some, for Rocky, coaching alongside his dad and sharing their love for the game is an unforgettable experience.

Unfortunately, in April 2022, Rocky and his family were faced with one of life’s sad realities as his dad, Yayoy, passed away.

Bouncing back, Rocky made it his mission to carry on his father’s legacy in Cebu basketball.

He joined the coaching staff of the University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, Cebu’s top basketball team, determined to continue the journey they once shared.

He used to be assistant coach for Southwestern University (SWU), where he won a title with his father, and University of Cebu (UC).

Now with the Green Lancers, he says he is thankful for the opportunity to be among the coaching staff of one of Cebu’s top collegiate teams.

“I would like to thank coach Gary for giving me the opportunity to be part of his coaching staff. I have learned a lot from him. his coaching techniques, strategies, and most of all how he handles the players, he treats them with respect and holds them accountable,” said Rocky.

Rocky Alcoseba said he wants to leave a legacy as the mentor and coach who instills in his players the importance of confidence, discipline, hard work, and personal growth.

Drawing inspiration from UV’s Head Coach Gary Cortes and his mentor-turned-angel, Yayoy, he perseveres to shape not just skilled athletes but resilient and principled individuals.

