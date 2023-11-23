Toledo Trojans pull away in PCAP standings with back-to-back wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans pulled away in the southern division standings after clinching back-to-back wins on Wednesday evening in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup.

The Trojans continue to improve their franchise-best record, now with 20 wins and three defeats to remain on top of the southern division team standings.

On Wednesday, they beat the Camarines Soaring Eagles and the Arriba Iriga.

The win already secured the Trojans the top seed in the southern division’s playoffs which will happen next month.

In their match against the Fianchetto Checkmates, the Trojans finished with a lopsided 18.5-2.5 total score. They won the blitz round 6.5-0.5 and went on to win the rapid round, 12-2.

FIDE Master (FM) David Elorta, Grand Master (GM) Richard Bitoon, Women’s FM Cherry Ann Mejia, Edmundo Gatus, and Allan Pason edged Ellan Asuela, Giovanni Mejia, Virginie Capin Ruaya, Joel Buenaventura Sr., and Rommel Valdez, respectively in both the blitz and rapid rounds.

The Trojans also dominated their second match against Arriba Iriga, 17.5 – 3.5. Toledo City scored 6.5-0.5 in the blitz round and finished off Iriga with an 11-3 score in the rapid round.

This time, it was GM Bitoon, WFM Mejia, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, IM Kim Steven Yap, Pason, and Christopher Tubalado winning their matches against Chin Lim, Isabel Palibino, Roger Pesimo, Glennen Artuz, Recarte Tiauson, and Joeven Polsotin, respectively.

The last remaining matches for the Toledo-Xignex Trojans in the elimination round are on Saturday, November 25 against the No. 4 ranked RCM Cebu Niños (10-13) and the No. 3 ranked Mindoro Tamaraws (11-12).

The Trojans are gunning for no less than the title this year after missing the championship round in the past.

