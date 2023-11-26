Baby Jaguars outlast UCLM, clinch top spot for semifinals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars finished their elimination round campaign on top of the team standings after they outlasted the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, 61-57, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 high school basketball tournament on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Jaguars now have nine wins and one defeat to emerge on top of the team standings in the Cesafi. On top of that, they are rewarded with a twice-to-beat advantage as the top seed of the final four.

They will face the No. 4 seed, University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, on December 3.

Meanwhile, UCLM fell to the No. 3 spot in the final four and will face the defending champions and now No. 2 seed, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, on December 5.

The Magis Eagles earned the No. 2 spot by virtue of Cesafi’s winner-over-the-other tie-breaker rule after they beat UCLM in the elimination round.

However, UCLM didn’t bow down to the Baby Jaguars without a fight.

During their game on Sunday, UCLM finished the first period with an eight-point cushion, 18-10, but the Baby Jaguars erased the lead and tied the game at 19-all in halftime.

Both teams traded baskets in the third period resulting to multiple lead changes and deadlocks, with the Baby Jaguars leading by a half shot, 44-43 heading into the final canto.

UCLM was able to retake a lead after Ronald Miñoza scored a layup, 45-44, but it was the last time his team got ahead.

This was after Kyle Rueda, Benedick Brigoli, and Alcher Obra unleashed an 8-1 scoring blitz which translated to a six-point lead, 52-46, midway in the final canto.

USJ-R maintained their lead and even stretched it to a nine-point cushion, 55-46.

UCLM was able to get close and cut the lead to just four from Revo Lao and Geo Rey Lumagod’s scoring efforts, but their comeback was too late, resulting to their demise.

Clark Candia, JV Oringo, and Brigoli paced USJ-R as they scored 12 points each, while Rueda added nine markers.

Revo Lao spoiled his 14-point outing for UCLM, so as Miñoza and Lumagod’s 10 points apiece.

USPF 62, USC 58

In the other high school game, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers edged the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 62-58.

The Baby Panthers improved to a 2-8 record, while USC had 1-9 slate in their forgettable season.

John Ta-Ala had 16 points, while Dan Villagracia and Fritz Gonzales scored 12 and 10 points, respectively for USPF.

Niel Ibarita had 19 points for USC, while Luke Cervantes and Jawo Fernan each added 12 points in their losing efforts.

