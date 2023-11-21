Baby Jaguars rout DBTC Greywolves, secure semis berth
CEBU CITY, Philippines— The USJ-R Baby Jaguars routed the DBTC Greywolves, 72-43, in the Cesafi Season 23 high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The win ensured the Baby Jaguars a slot in the Final 4 or semifinals as they tied league leader, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters with eight wins and one defeat.
The Baby Jaguars and the Webmasters will clash on November 26 in their last remaining elimination round game.
The much-awaited encounter will determine who among them will take the top spot although both teams already earned a twice-to-beat advantage.
READ: USJ-R Baby Jaguars edge UV Baby Green Lancers
Meanwhile, the Greywolves ended their forgettable season in Cesafi with a dismal 1-9 record at the bottom of the high school team standings.
During the game, USJ-R bucked a slow first period, 13-18, by unloading a 30-7 run to erect a commanding 18-point cushion, 43-25, heading into halftime.
In the second half, DBTC attempted a comeback, cutting the deficit to 14, 33-47, which proved to be the last time they got that close as the Baby Jaguars retaliated with a 14-5 run to stretch their lead to 23, 61-38, heading into the final period.
USJ-R maintained its huge lead in the fourth quarter and even stretched it to 29 points, 72-43, their biggest at the buzzer.
JV Oringo top scored for USJ-R with 18 points, while King Padoga and Clark Candia added 10 and nine markers, respectively.
Christian Longakit had 14 points for the Greywolves.
RELATED STORIES:
UC Baby Webmasters snap USJ-R Baby Jaguars’ unbeaten streak in Cesafi HS basketball
UAAP: No suspension for Mark Nonoy after unsportsmanlike foul reclassification
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.