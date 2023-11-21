Baby Jaguars rout DBTC Greywolves, secure semis berth

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The USJ-R Baby Jaguars routed the DBTC Greywolves, 72-43, in the Cesafi Season 23 high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win ensured the Baby Jaguars a slot in the Final 4 or semifinals as they tied league leader, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters with eight wins and one defeat.

The Baby Jaguars and the Webmasters will clash on November 26 in their last remaining elimination round game.

The much-awaited encounter will determine who among them will take the top spot although both teams already earned a twice-to-beat advantage.

Meanwhile, the Greywolves ended their forgettable season in Cesafi with a dismal 1-9 record at the bottom of the high school team standings.

During the game, USJ-R bucked a slow first period, 13-18, by unloading a 30-7 run to erect a commanding 18-point cushion, 43-25, heading into halftime.

In the second half, DBTC attempted a comeback, cutting the deficit to 14, 33-47, which proved to be the last time they got that close as the Baby Jaguars retaliated with a 14-5 run to stretch their lead to 23, 61-38, heading into the final period.

USJ-R maintained its huge lead in the fourth quarter and even stretched it to 29 points, 72-43, their biggest at the buzzer.

JV Oringo top scored for USJ-R with 18 points, while King Padoga and Clark Candia added 10 and nine markers, respectively.

Christian Longakit had 14 points for the Greywolves.

