Michelle Dee grateful for the warm welcome: ‘You made me feel like I was a winner’

Michelle Dee is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude after coming home to a hero’s welcome in the Philippines last Saturday, Nov. 25, a week after representing the country in Miss Universe 2023.

Dee thanked her supporters for “making [her] feel like a winner” on her Instagram page on Sunday, Nov. 26, while sharing glimpses of her homecoming at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

“Feels good to be back home. With or without the crown, all of you made me feel like I was a winner. Last night was so overwhelming! All I could feel was so much love and support from all of you,” she wrote.

The beauty queen also hinted that a homecoming parade is coming soon, although she has yet to disclose the details.

“It was definitely not an easy road to get to this point but everything was well worth it! Madami pa tayo pagdadaanan (We still have a lot of things to go through together) and I can’t wait to bring you along the ride with me. Mahal na mahal ko kayo (I love you all so much),” Dee wrote. “I can’t wait to see you all soon at the parade!”

A sea of fans waving Philippine flags were spotted at the airport as they awaited for Dee’s return to the country, as seen on the Instagram posts of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization and Dee’s agency Sparkle GMA.

“Michelle Marquez Dee is finally home after representing our country in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe. The crowd cheered as soon as Michelle entered the stage and greeted everyone who came to see her. Welcome home, Michelle,” Sparkle GMA’s caption read.

Dee’s supporters were also seen chasing after the actress-beauty queen in the airport, as seen in a separate video by Sparkle GMA. She was also welcomed by her mother Melanie Marquez and MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee.

“Although she did not win the crown, her homecoming was nothing short of regal. As soon as Michelle took the stage, the crowd erupted into cheers, welcoming her warmly and showering her with admiration,” the post read. “Michelle graciously greeted everyone who had come to see her, making it a homecoming fit for a queen.”

‘A very special role’

After coming home, Dee enjoyed “adobo, sinigang, crispy pata, sisig, and munggo” with Miss Universe Philippines 2022 alum Samantha Panlilio, Rhian Ramos, and “Dear SV” host Sam Verzosa, as seen on the latter’s Instagram Story.

While Dee has yet to disclose her post-Miss Universe 2023 plans, she hinted that she will be having a “very special role” much like her “Ang Lihim ni Urduja” role Freya on X (formerly Twitter).

“Joining a show soon with a very ‘special role.’ Any guesses? Clue: ala-Freya,” she wrote.

Joining a show soon with a very “special role”. Any guesses? Clue: ala-Freya — MMD (@michellemdee) November 23, 2023

Dee brought back the Philippines on the international pageant map after finishing her Miss Universe 2023 stint at the Top 10.

She also bagged several awards in the global tilt including Spirit of Carnival, Fan Vote winner, and Best in National Costume, and was named as one of the Voice for Change gold honorees.

