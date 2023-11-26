Anne Jakrajutatip: Miss Universe 2023 was one of the ‘best, most-watched’ editions

A week after crowning Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, Thai business mogul and Miss Universe Organization (MUO) owner Anne Jakrajutatip said that the 2023 pageant was one of its “most watched” editions in a long time.

Jakrajutatip took to her Instagram account on Saturday, Nov. 25 to thank the pageant’s supporters for making it one of the “best and most-watched Miss Universe shows in many years.”

“One of the best and most-watched Miss Universe shows in many years .. I could not be more proud,” she said, while sharing a recap of the pageant which was held in El Salvador last Nov. 18 (Nov. 19 in Manila).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Jakrajutatip | แอน จักรพงษ์ (@annejkn.official)

The entrepreneur also thanked her followers for turning her “dream” into a reality.

“Thank you everyone who turned my dream into a reality. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote.

In separate posts, Jakrajutatip expressed her gratitude to the beauty queens, hosts, and production staff for their “great dedication” to the global tilt.

“Thank you everyone for contributing to one of the most successful shows in recent years,” she said in the caption.

Despite this, the comments section of Jakrajutatip’s posts are turned off.

Prior to the coronation, the business mogul’s JKN Global Group reportedly filed for bankruptcy following its alleged failure to “repay bonds to investors worth around $12 million (P670 million)” on the deadline which the company itself imposed.

Jakrajutatip, however, denied the allegations, saying the company is “financially healthy” and is simply planning to “refinance [its] debt and rehabilitate” its operations.

The upcoming Miss Universe pageant will be held in Mexico, although details about its date and delegates are yet to be determined, as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 mln

Michelle Dee disappointed she was unable to hold the mic in Miss Universe 2023 Q&A

Miss Universe 2023 judge Iris Mittenaere says Michelle Dee was in her Top 5