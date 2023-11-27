Unidentified man found near Maribago wharf in Lapu-Lapu City
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The body of a still unidentified man was found floating near the wharf in Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday morning, November 27, 2023.
Police Staff Sergeant Ronald Salimbot, investigator of Mactan Police Station, said that body was found by a pump boat caretaker at about 8:11 a.m.
Salimbot said the body could be that of a man who was said to have drowned in the area two hours earlier or at around 6:30 a.m.
Prior to the discover of the body, Salimbot said they received a call from the ambulance personnel of Barangay Maribago who reported a drowning incident at the wharf.
Salimbot said they continue to look for leads as to the identity of the victim who is between 18 to 20-years-old. The man has fair complexion and was wearing white T-shirt and black shorts.
