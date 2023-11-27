Pope Francis stable, receives IV antibiotics for lung inflammation — Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, currently battling lung inflammation, is in a ‘good and stable’ condition.

Doctors are administering antibiotics intravenously and will restrict his activities for the next few days to preserve his strength.

Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni stated on Monday that a CT scan at a Rome hospital on Saturday ruled out pneumonia but revealed lung inflammation, leading to breathing difficulties. “The pope’s condition is good and stable, he does not have a fever and his respiratory condition is decidedly improving,” Bruni said.

“To facilitate the pope’s recovery, some important engagements that were scheduled for these days have been postponed so that he can dedicate his time and energy (to recovery)”.

Bruni added that Francis would continue to carry out “easier”, institutional tasks, his condition permitting.

One part of one of the pope’s lungs was removed when Francis was a young man in his native Argentina.

Francis is due to travel to Dubai on Friday to attend the U.N. climate change conference. The Vatican statement did not mention the trip.

