Daniel Padilla way paki sa mga bashers, haters: ‘I consider all these as noise, as nonsense’

Bisan sa panahon nga wala pa molugwa sa social media ang chika nga nagbuwag na kuno ang KathNiel, nakasulti nang daan si Daniel Padilla nga dili na siya apketado sa mga bash ug hate comments batok niya.

Mao kini ang iyang gisulti human siya gipanguta sa mga reporters sa usa ka event kabahin sa iyang mental health.

“I agree that our mental health should be one of the top concerns these days,” maoy sulti ni Daniel.

Dugang niya, “I think it’s because of social media that we’re all experiencing anxiety attacks. This is why we can’t blame our grandparents if they can’t understand us. They didn’t have too much ‘information’ growing up.”

“Before the time of phones and social media, it’s like they didn’t have to worry over things they shouldn’t.”

Midugang si Daniel, “Today, we concern ourselves with so many things, with stuff that we know we shouldn’t have known about to begin with, like personal problems of other people.”

“Often, it’s no longer our business, but we would still post our comments about it. This is especially prevalent in showbiz.”

Gipahinumduman ni Daniel ang madlang people nga kinahanglan magpabilin nga mindful sa gibati sa uban una mo post og bisan unsa nga comments sa social media.

Sa iyang bahin, miingon si Daniel nga dili na siya maapektohan sa bisan unsa pa man nga isulti batok niya.

“I consider all these as noise, as nonsense. Whatever hurtful words you throw my way, I don’t mind.”

Dugang niya, “Galing lang silang lahat sa hangin. I’ve been like this ever since, so I’m no longer affected by negative comments.”

“Of course, my family members would still get hurt, sometimes, but they’re slowly getting used to all the bashing, too.”

Sey ni Daniel, “This social media world is not even real. If there’s no way for you to verify whether something is real or fake, then it should no longer have any impact on you.”

Karong bag-o lang nanggawas ang mga chika nga nagbuwag na kuno sila ni Kathryn.

Ang maong issue nahisgutan usab sa talent manager at vlogger na si Ogie Diaz nga midugang pa nga sekreto kuno nga nagkita sila si Daniel ug Andrea Brillantes.

Hangtud karon nagpabilin nga tak-om ang tulo sa maong mga issue.

