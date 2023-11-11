Daniel Padilla gushes over Kathryn Bernardo amid breakup rumors

Daniel Padilla has dismissed rumors of his supposed breakup with his girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo, as he admired the latter and expressed support for her recent fashion magazine cover.

Padilla shared a video of Bernardo speaking to Preview magazine about the expectations and pressure from the public, as seen on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 10. Padilla added in his post an animated photo of a cat, which appears to be a reference to Bernardo’s nickname “Kath.”

This came amid speculations that the power couple have parted ways, which comedian-talent manager Ogie Diaz spoke about via his YouTube vlog on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“Hanggang ngayon marami pa ring nangungulit sa amin: ‘Sina Kathryn at Daniel Padilla pa rin ba?’” Diaz said. “Talagang pinag-uusapan sa social media ‘yung diumano nga’y hiwalayan ni Kathryn at ni Daniel na ang dahilan daw ay si—syempre hindi naman ito confirmed, kaya dapat marinig din natin ang panig nila… Kasi nili-link si Daniel kay Andrea Brillantes.”

(Until now, a lot of people still ask us: “Are Kathryn and Daniel still together?” Rumors of their split have been circulating on social media and the alleged cause of the breakup is—but of course, this is not confirmed so we still need to wait for their statement… Because Padilla is being linked to actress Andrea Brillantes.)

“May nagchika pa sa akin na pasikretong nagkikita si Daniel at si Andrea,” he continued. (Someone also told me that Daniel and Andrea have been meeting secretly.)

Diaz was met with criticisms from fans of the couple, dubbed as Kathniel, for supposedly citing unconfirmed information. Diaz then stressed in a separate vlog that he is expecting the celebrities to quash the rumors, as well as hoping alongside fans that the speculations are not true.

Padilla and Bernardo have been in a relationship since 2012. In an August interview, Bernardo said she and Padilla want to focus on their respective priorities at the moment, adding that it’s not yet the time for them to get married.

