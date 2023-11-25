Karla Estrada belies claims she confirmed Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo’s split

Karla Estrada has contradicted claims that she confirmed the supposed breakup of her son Daniel Padilla with actress Kathryn Bernardo, stressing she does not and will never meddle in the personal affairs of her children.

Estrada, an actress-TV host, said this as she dismissed the claims of showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin, who said that Estrada apparently admitted the split to one of her friends.

“Kami po, maninindigan po kaming tatlo na hiwalay na si Daniel Padilla at si Kathryn Bernardo. Umamin na po si Karla Estrada sa isa niyang kaibigan na wala na, tapos na,” said Fermin alongside her co-hosts Romel Chika and Wendell Alvarez in the Nov. 24 episode of “Showbiz Now Na!”.

(We confirm that Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo have really broken up, and we stand by this. Karla Estrada already admitted to her friend that the pair is no longer together.)

“Ngayon, ang desisyon kung ipagpapatuloy pa nila ang relasyon na ito, magiging masaya po kami. Sana nga mauwi sa pagbabalikan ito,” Fermin added. (If they would decide to get back together and continue their relationship, we would be happy about it. We hope for their reconciliation.)

Through her Facebook page, Estrada then shared a report citing Fermin’s claims and said, “Ito po ay walang katotohanan.” (There is no truth to this.)

“Kailanman ay hindi ko panghihimasukan o pangungunahan ang personal na buhay ng mga anak ko,” Estrada said.

(I would never meddle or interfere in my children’s personal life)

Padilla and Bernardo, who have been in a relationship since 2012, have been hounded by breakup speculations after showbiz insiders claimed that the actor had allegedly been meeting secretly with actress Andrea Brillantes.

While Padilla and Bernardo have yet to address the rumors, the couple was spotted dancing together at an event last Nov. 14. Interestingly, eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that Bernardo and Brillantes appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

