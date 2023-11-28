Shooting and robbery incidents not cause for alarm – PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here said that the public should not be alarmed by the recent spate of shooting and robbery incidents in Cebu City.

During a forum on Tuesday, November 28, a police official revealed that the recent crime incidents are not a reason to panic because Central Visayas remains safe.

“There is nothing to be alarmed of with the recent incidents. Although we are taking this very seriously kining mga panghitabo karon…All in all, in general, the peace and security in Central Visayas remains very favorable,” stated Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) spokesperson.

One of these shooting incidents took place in Barangay Lahug on November 21 wherein a man shot dead a woman sitting nearby because of his anger for his son’s death.

On Monday evening, November 27, a 24-year-old man was shot dead while he was playing computer games inside an internet cafe in Sitio Hoyong-Hoyong, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

One of the most notable incidents was the robbery of a pawnshop and jewelry store on Colon Street by four on Sunday, November 28.

With these shooting and robbery incidents, the authorities here continue to conduct their police operations to ensure a safe environment for all residents.

Pelare said that there have been many crimes prevented by their proactive measures on a daily basis.

However, he said that some persistent criminals manage to escape them and affect the lives of the residents.

“But naa gyuy mga panahon nga naay makalusot. And this is one of those mga crimes nga well-organized. They have planned this one for a long period of time,” Pelare stated.

“What we are going to do now is to make sure nga masolve ni nga krimen nga atong giatubang,” he added.

According to Pelare, personnel in the PRO-7 are committed to making sure that the region remains a safe and secure community to live in.

He also expressed his gratefulness for the members of the community who are always active in reporting shooting and other crime incidents to the authorities.

“We thank you for always helping us in our mandated functions of crime prevention and crime solution,” stated Pelare.

