Former drug surrenderer playing computer games shot dead in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 28,2023 - 05:12 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 24-year-old man, who was a former drug surrender, was killed in a shooting incident while he was playing computer games inside an internet cafe in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Monday evening, November 27, 2023.

According to a police report, a concerned citizen reported a shooting incident to the Mambaling Police Station at around 11:13 p.m.

Upon receiving the call, responding officers immediately headed to the scene to validate the report.

Shot inside computer shop

The shooting incident took place inside a small internet cafe in Sitio Hoyong-hoyong, Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Angelbert Atilano, single and a resident of the area.

The report revealed that two suspects approached Atilano, who was pre-occupied with playing games on one of the computers in the shop and pulled out an unknown caliber of firearm. They then shot the victim once with the intention of killing him.

One of the suspects was identified as a certain Mata while his alleged cohort remains unidentified.

Former drug surrenderer shot in the head

Atilano was shot on his head which resulted to his instantaneous death, stated the report.

After seeing that the victim collapse under his seat, the two alleged suspects fled heading to the interior portion of the barangay.

Personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) assessed the victim at the crime scene and found no pulse or any sign of life.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) also processed the crime scene and recovered 2 empty cartridges of an unknown caliber of firearm.

The recovered pieces of evidence will be subjected for ballistic examination, added the report.

Former drug surrenderer, illegal drugs

According to police, the victim was allegedly a former drug surrenderer back in 2018. However, he was observed to have gone back to his activities as a small time drug pusher in the previous two weeks.

Atilano allegedly mixed grains of salt to his stack of shabu to increase his stock and allegedly refused to pay his supplier for the illegal drugs.

Police in Mambaling will continue to conduct an investigation to identify and arrest the assailants who caused the victim’s death.

