Team Cebu City hauls 15 gold medals in Negrense Dancesport competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaunted Dancesport Team Cebu City ruled the recently concluded 2nd Negrense Dancesport Competition by harvesting 15 gold medals over the weekend at the Negros Oriental Convention Hall in Dumaguete City.

The internationally-renowned DTCC squad headed by its founder Eleanor Hayco didn’t just win 15 gold medals, they also grabbed eight silvers and five bronze medals against other competing teams from Visayas and Mindanao.

READ: Dancesport Team Cebu City bags 7 gold medals in National Championships in Manila

Team Cebu City: Rodriguez, Generalao lead medal harvest

Leading DTCC’s gold medal haul were its double-gold medalists in Rodre Yan Rodriguez and Arianne Generalao who ruled the Youth C standard and latin categories.

They’re joined by Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez who topped the Junior A standard and latin categories, along with Mitchloni Dinauanao and Francis Dave Sombal who bagged the gold medals in the Youth A latin and standard events.

Also, Jefreyl Palimocon and Luzviminda Lapaz earned two gilts by ruling the special event 2C and senior latin 1C categories.

READ: This dancesport duo in Tacloban gained 3M views on TikTok. Here’s why

Rest of Team Cebu City

The rest of DTCC’s gold medalists were Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda (amateur latin), Anselmo Estillore Jr. and Hayco (Senior 1A Latin), Richard Amiel Rotilles and Shane Barrientos (junior latin C), Gian Andrew Lucero and Marian Samantha Yap (junior C standard), and John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon (under-21 latin).

Last October, DTCC also ruled the 25th Philippine DanceSport Federation, Inc. (PDSFI) National Championship 4th Quarterly Rankings at the PhilSports Arena in Manila where they won seven gold medals, nine silvers, and nine bronze medals.

Before that, they also had a seven-gold medal haul abroad during the 2nd Malaysia World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Open Dancesport Championship 2023 in Malaysia last August.

ALSO READ: SEA Games: PH dancesport pairs produce four more gold medals

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP