Dancesport Team Cebu City bags 7 gold medals in National Championships in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancesport Team Cebu City flexed their might after hauling seven gold medals in the recently concluded 25th Philippine DanceSport Federation, Inc. (PDSFI) National Championship 4th Quarterly Rankings at the PhilSports Arena in Manila.

DTCC headed by its founder Eleanor Hayco went home to Cebu with their seven gold medals, nine silvers, and nine bronzes in the two-day event over the weekend.

Dancesport Team Cebu City gold medalists

The gold medalists for DTCC was Hayco and her pair Anselmo Estillore Jr. in the Senior 1A Latin category.

They were joined by fellow gold medalists in Jefreyl Palimocon and Luzviminda Lapaz (Senior 1C Latin), John Tonni Fiel Quilaton and Mae Ann Mejo (Grade B Latin), Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero and Sofia Isabella Maree Quilaton (Youth A Latin), Francis Dave Sombal and Mitchloni Dinauanao (Under 21 Latin), Rhyss Rafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez (Junior A Latin), and RodreYan Rodriguez and Arianne Generalao (Youth C Latin).

DTCC’s silver medalists were Carlisle Stan Zafra and Jade Rayvin Rosaldo who earned in the juvenile 1C standard and juvenile 1A standard categories.

Also, Hayco and Bartolini earned a silver medal in the senior 2C standard category, so as Dinauanao and Sombal in the youth A Latin, Fajardo and Hernandez in the junior A Latin, and Rodriguez and Generalao in the youth C Latin.

Rest of DTCC’s medals

The rest of DTCC’s silver medalists were John Llyod Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon (Under 21 Latin), Marlin Aliño and Lucy Hamilton (Senior 1C Standard), and Christian Louis Pino and Kerstein Althea Asuque (Youth C Latin).

Lastly, DTCC’s bronze medalists were Palimocon and Lapaz in the combined age-80 Latin, and Zafra and Rosaldo in the juvenile 1A Latin.

The rest of DTCC’s bronze medalists Gylle Niño Diluvio and Jocelyn Veersteeg (Special Event 2C & 3C Standard), Peejan Mark Ganarias and Charlene Mernilo (Grade B Latin), Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda (Grade A Latin), Francis Isiah Diluvio and Richlyn Bendanillo (Grade C Latin), Kevin Patiga and Juliet Monique Rallos (Youth C Latin), and Kharl Michael Miñoza and Ashley Cullo (Youth A Latin).

