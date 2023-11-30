Rama on plans for two more IT parks in Cebu City: ‘The more, the merrier’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama welcomed the proposal of two additional information technology (IT) parks in Cebu City.

“The more, the merrier,” said Rama in an interview with CDN Digital on Thursday, November 30.

During the executive session on November 29, Stephanie Lopez, resident manager of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), unveiled plans for two upcoming developments in Cebu City, one in Barangay Mabolo, and another at the South Road Properties (SRP).

“This will be good overall for the economy of our city,” Rama added.

The proposed Mabolo IT Park by Robinsons Land is set to be a cutting-edge building along St. John Paul II Avenue, strategically located near the residential community of Barangay Mabolo and in proximity to Ayala Center Cebu and Cebu IT Park.

Additionally, the Robinsons SRP IT Park is slated to be situated within and alongside SRP residential communities and commercial properties like Nustar Resort and Casino and SM Seaside.

More job opportunities

The completion of Mabolo IT Park and Robinsons SRP IT Park is expected to provide employment opportunities for around 15,000 individuals.

RLC claimed to develop these projects within the next three to five years.

Moreover, Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, chairman of the committee on tourism, highlighted the economic benefits of these projects, emphasizing their potential to create job opportunities for Cebuanos.

She added that these would thereby reduce the need to seek employment overseas as the projects are seen as a positive development for the city’s economy and a source of assured employment for local graduates.

“It will very big help us Cebuanos because there will be more and more employment opportunities. They will not news to go abroad to get jobs, especially [since] we have lots lots of graduates,” Pesquera said.

Currently, Cebu City has one IT Park in Barangay Apas.

