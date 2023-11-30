The Reef Island Resort Mactan Celebrated Its First Anniversary and Hosted a Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nestled along the captivating shorelines of Mactan, The Reef Island Resort Mactan commemorated its inaugural year since opening on November 2, 2022. To mark this momentous occasion, the resort hosted a delightful Tree Lighting Ceremony, igniting the holiday season with warmth and joy.

Throughout the year, The Reef was the backdrop for numerous memorable events, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, fostering cherished memories for its guests.

A Year of Unprecedented Growth

In just twelve months, The Reef Island Resort Mactan experienced remarkable expansion. It began with 110 rooms unveiled on November 2, 2022, swiftly growing to 175 rooms within three months, enhancing the resort’s promise of unparalleled luxury.

From one restaurant to three distinct outlets – The Bakery, The Kitchen, and The Lounge – The Reef’s culinary landscape blossomed. The Kitchen showcased Southeast Asia’s finest flavors, while The Bakery’s eclectic menu included pasta and sandwiches. Guests reveled in The Lounge’s renowned handcrafted cocktails and delightful tapas menu.

A Sanctuary for Relaxation and Recreation

The Reef Island Resort Mactan served as a haven for relaxation and recreation. The resort featured a fully equipped Spa, a modern Gym, an engaging Kids Club and Arcade, and an array of water sports activities, offering guests an immersive experience.

Attracting a diverse clientele from Asia and Europe, The Reef’s 110-meter beachline solidified its position as an ideal destination for couples and families seeking respite and luxury.

Looking Forward

The journey of growth continued at The Reef, with two additional outlets in progress and set to open by the first quarter of next year. Anticipated unveilings included a dive shop and additional recreation facilities, further enhancing the resort’s allure.

As The Reef Island Resort Mactan commemorates its first year, sincere appreciation extends to guests, partners, and the local and international community for their steadfast support. The Reef eagerly awaits the arrival of new and returning guests to partake in its commitment to luxury, relaxation, and unmatched hospitality.

About The Reef Island Resort Mactan

A sanctuary blending tranquility and luxury, The Reef offered a seamless fusion of natural beauty and contemporary amenities. With 175 sea-view rooms, six signature dining outlets, and a diverse range of recreational facilities, it stood as the idyllic retreat for couples and families on the shores of Mactan.

