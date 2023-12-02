Entertainment Life!

Vicencio denies links to Kathniel breakup: ‘Wag niyo akong idamay’

By: December 02, 2023
Gillian Vicencio, Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo. Image: Instagram/@no_name_ph via @_gillianvicencio, @bernardokath

Gillian Vicencio  has denied claims that she was a third party in the breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Vicencio also appealed to the public to respect the pair.

She was earlier being associated with Kathniel’s split after rumors of her supposed September affair with Padilla made rounds on social media.

Vicencio worked with the former couple in the TV series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

“Wag niyo po ako idamay dito, hindi po totoo. Bigyan naman po natin sila ng respeto,” Vicencio said via her X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, Dec. 1. (Do not drag me into this; This is not true. Let’s respect them.)

Vicencio’s close friend, DJ Jhai Ho, also came to her defense and claimed that he knows who’s behind the “made-up stories” about the actress.

Prior to this, Vicencio had appeared in the online show “Marites University”—where DJ Jhai Ho is one of the hosts—and belied the allegations of an affair with Padilla.

Bernardo and Padilla on Thursday confirmed that they had ended their 11-year relationship. In Bernardo’s statement, she admitted that they “have been drifting apart for a while now” and that they can’t go back to how they used to be.

For his part, Padilla, who has also been linked to younger actress Andrea Brillantes, vowed that his love for Bernardo would never end.

 

