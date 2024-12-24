Oslob gang-rape: Four suspects to face statutory rape charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police are set to file charges of statutory rape against four individuals accused of raping a 15-year-old girl who died days after the incident in Oslob town, southern Cebu.

The Oslob gang-rape suspects, only referred to as ‘Chris’, ‘Cycy’, ‘Tres’ and ‘Ken,’ were apprehended in the town of Dalaguete last Saturday, December 21.

They were tagged as the persons responsible for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, who claimed that she was approached by a group of men and made to drink alcohol during the town’s fiesta celebration. She was then taken to a place where she woke up on the morning after the attack.

Uncertain with the exact time, the victim said that it happened either on late Monday evening, December 9, or Tuesday dawn, December 10.

She approached local authorities on December 12. One day later, however, she was found dead inside their residence.

Through back-tracking of surveillance footage and accounts from witnesses, police were able to identify the men responsible for the Oslob gang-rape.

According to Police Captain John Elcid Layug, spokesperson of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), the Oslob gang-rape suspects all met outside of a disco after joining the town fiesta on the day of the incident.

Layug added that the suspects refused to give a statement about the incident during their arrest.

Contrary to initial claims that the victim was assaulted by 13 individuals, Layug said that the evidence they have gathered so far only points to the four men as the suspects in the Oslob gang-rape.

Due to this, the Oslob gang-rape suspects are kept in police custody while officers are preparing the necessary documents to file charges of statutory rape against them.

Police will also be looking into the possible filing of additional homicide charges once they are able to retrieve the results of the autopsy examination on the victim’s cadaver.

The autopsy results will help authorities determine the cause of the victim’s death.

Following this significant development in the case, Layug gave the assurance that the police are doing everything they can in order to give the victim the justice she deserves as soon as possible.

Layug also urged parents to consistently monitor the whereabouts of their children and to keep them away from alcoholic beverages for their own safety.

