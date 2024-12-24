Pre-Christmas tragedy in Cotabato: Family from Cagayan de Oro loses 5 members

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — In Greenville Subdivision, Brgy. Bugo here, lighted candles are being placed outside the Maglinte family’s home.

This comes a day after five family members tragically lost their lives in a vehicular accident in Tupi town, South Cotabato province on December 23.

The family, who were on vacation and traveling in a Suzuki Super Carry van with two minors from Polomolok, had visited the Land of Praise tourism site near Mt. Matutum.

As they were going downhill, the van’s brakes malfunctioned then the vehicle swerved off the road hitting a tree on the roadside of Barangay Cebuano, a police report said.

As a result of the impact, according to the police, some passengers were ejected from the vehicle and fell into a nearby creek some five meters deep, while others suffered severe injuries inside the vehicle.

The seven victims declared dead on arrival at Roel I. Senador Memorial Hospital were Annabelle Maglinte , Joan Maglinte, Joel Maglinte, Duke Maglinte, Ike Maglente, Marga, 7, and Yuna, 8.

The van driver, Oliver Maglinte, was the lone survivor of the accident.

