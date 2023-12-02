Magnitude 6.9 quake jolts Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, tremors felt in Cebu

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | December 02,2023 - 11:06 PM

Earthquake in Surigao del Sur

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A strong earthquake struck Surigao del Sur late on Saturday evening, December 2, with tremors felt in Cebu.

Saturday’s quake, which occurred at 10:37 p.m., had an intensity of 6.9-magnitude on the Richter scale, based on the earthquake bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), on the other hand, measured a higher intensity, which is 7.7-magnitude.

Its epicenter was recorded 66 kilometers east of Hinatuan town in Surigao del Sur and has a depth of eight kilometers.

Intensity V was felt in the nearby cities of Bislig, Surigao del Sur, and Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

Tremors were also felt in several parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, with netizens in Cebu reported to have felt the ground shaking.

According to Phivolcs, while no damages were expected, the public should brace for aftershocks. / with reports from Associated Press

Read Next

