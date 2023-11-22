Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Sarangani in Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit waters near Balut Island in Sarangani municipality, Davao Occidental on Wednesday morning, November 22, 2023, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic temblor happened at 10:48 a.m. and has a depth of focus of 173 kilometers (km), it added.

READ MORE: Earthquake in Mindanao: Death toll rises to 9

According to the state seismologist, the quake’s epicenter was in waters 413 km southeast of Balut Island.

Phivolcs initially said that the tremor was 5.8-magnitude.

It also said it is not expecting any aftershocks or damage to properties from this temblor.

Instrumental intensity vs intensity

Based on Phivolcs’ intensity scale, the earthquake’s strength was recorded at:

Instrumental Intensity II

Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental

Malungon, Glan, Alabel, and Kiamba in Sarangani province

Tupi and T’Boli in South Cotabato

Instrumental Intensity I

Maitum in Sarangani

General Santos City

Lake Sebu in South Cotabato

Meanwhile, the quake’s reported intensities are:

Intensity II

General Santos City

Glan, Alabel, Malapatan, Malungon, and Kiamba, Sarangani province

Tupi, Tampakan, Koronadal City, and Tboli in South Cotabato

Intensity I

Polomolok, Surallah, and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato

Maasim and Maitum in Sarangani province

Phivolcs previously explained that instrumental intensity is measured by an intensity meter or scale while intensity is the strength of an earthquake as felt and reported by the affected population.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP