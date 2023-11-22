Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Sarangani in Davao Occidental
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit waters near Balut Island in Sarangani municipality, Davao Occidental on Wednesday morning, November 22, 2023, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The tectonic temblor happened at 10:48 a.m. and has a depth of focus of 173 kilometers (km), it added.
According to the state seismologist, the quake’s epicenter was in waters 413 km southeast of Balut Island.
Phivolcs initially said that the tremor was 5.8-magnitude.
It also said it is not expecting any aftershocks or damage to properties from this temblor.
Instrumental intensity vs intensity
Based on Phivolcs’ intensity scale, the earthquake’s strength was recorded at:
Instrumental Intensity II
- Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental
- Malungon, Glan, Alabel, and Kiamba in Sarangani province
- Tupi and T’Boli in South Cotabato
Instrumental Intensity I
- Maitum in Sarangani
- General Santos City
- Lake Sebu in South Cotabato
Meanwhile, the quake’s reported intensities are:
Intensity II
- General Santos City
- Glan, Alabel, Malapatan, Malungon, and Kiamba, Sarangani province
- Tupi, Tampakan, Koronadal City, and Tboli in South Cotabato
Intensity I
- Polomolok, Surallah, and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato
- Maasim and Maitum in Sarangani province
Phivolcs previously explained that instrumental intensity is measured by an intensity meter or scale while intensity is the strength of an earthquake as felt and reported by the affected population.
