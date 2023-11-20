Earthquake in Mindanao: Death toll rises to 9

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll due to the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that shook Mindanao on Friday has risen to nine.

This is according to data based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) report on Monday.

Most of the deaths were from Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City).

Eight fatalities were recorded in this region.

The other death occurred in Davao.

The reports are still up for validation.

On the other hand, 15 were reported to be injured in the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the tremor damaged 826 houses, with 97 homes beyond repair and 729 suffering minor tear.

The tectonic quake occurred in the waters 30 kilometers southwest off Sarangani town in Davao Occidental on Friday afternoon, November 17.

It had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs initially measured the quake at magnitude 7.2.

