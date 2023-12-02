FEU Cheering Squad wins UAAP Cheerdance Competition crown

MANILA, Philippines — Bringing nostalgia through its Super Mario-themed routine, Far Eastern University Cheering Squad reclaimed the UAAP Cheerdance Competition crown in Season 86 on Saturday

The FEU Cheering Squad brought 18,122 spectators at the Mall of Asia Arena and millions of television viewers to the world of Super Mario, the classic and beloved video game, through the team’s superb stunts and impressive dance.

SUPER TAMARAWS WATCH: The FEU Cheering Squad brings nostalgia with a Super Mario-themed routine. #UAAPCDC2023 | @LanceAgcaoilINQ pic.twitter.com/gWZPIETH81 — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) December 2, 2023

The Tamaraws reclaimed the crown they lost last Season 85 to National University Pep Squad, proving they can win it all in the regular five-six minute routine.

The FEU Cheering Squad won the Season 84 competition, which was staged under a bubble format with a three-minute routine before a drumless and limited crowd atmosphere, to end a 13-year drought.

“Honestly, (winning the championship) was not really our goal. Our goal is just to complete our routine and to give justice to Super Mario because last year we failed to give justice to Francis M. Our performance last year so this year our mindset was to just do our best and see what happens,” said FEU coach Randell San Gregorio in Filipino.

“We’re super blessed we won it again, our fourth. Technically, this is a double celebration because FEU now holds the most podium finish in cheerdance history with 21. So we got two records for FEU. We’re just grateful.”

The Morayta-based group garnered a total of 702.5 points with only a five-point deduction to dethrone the NU Pep Squad, which performed under a new coach Gab Bajacan but settled for silver with its Elvis Presley-inspired routine.

HOW YOU LIKE THAT WATCH: UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe performs to songs of K-pop group Blackpink. #UAAPCDC2023 | @LanceAgcaoilINQ pic.twitter.com/EpJTCk4akD — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) December 2, 2023

NU Pep Squad, which performed second, claimed 697 points to beat out the University of Santos Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe, which danced to the music of K-pop group Blackpink for its second straight bronze finish with 684 points.

Entertaining the crowd with the classic Super Mario movements and songs, FEU emerged as No.1 in all criteria, topping the best in dance with 364.5 points and getting 88 points in pyramids and tumbling, 84.5 in stunts, and 82.5 in tosses.

Adamson PEP Squad, which spread good vibes with an animated film Trolls-inspired performance, missed the podium anew with 665 points in fourth place.

University of the Philippines Pep Squad finished fifth with 602 points after a nostalgic performance to the tune of the songs of famed Filipino band Eraserheads.

The University of the East Pep Squad wound up sixth with 559 points with its Anime-themed routine. The De La Salle University Animo Squad danced to Latin music and finished seventh with 555.5 points, while the Ateneo Blue Eagles came in the last place anew with 532 points after a Super Bowl-inspired performance

Aside from winning its fourth overall crown, FEU also brought home the grand prize of Php 50,000 and a total of 250,000 including five special awards of the Best Toss, Best Dance Moves, Most Unique Dance Move, Best Pyramid, Best Stylish Performance.

RELATED STORIES

NU reclaims UAAP Cheerdance crown, dethrones FEU; UST Salinggawi returns to podium

Jumamoy cherishes UAAP rookie year, vows to be better in the future

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP